Minister Keshav holds ‘Praja Darbar’ to address public grievances

Anantapur: Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Minister Pyyavula Keshav organised a ‘Praja Darbar’ at his camp office in Ram Nagar, Anantapur, on Wednesday. During the programme, the Minister personally received petitions from the public and local leaders representing a range of civic and welfare-related grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Keshav stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the coalition government is placing special emphasis on resolving public issues efficiently. He remarked that, “Development and welfare are the two eyes of governance,” reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible poor beneficiaries receive welfare schemes without delay.

The Minister said that the State government was moving forward on the path of progress by implementing welfare and development programmes across all sectors. He assured that every grievance submitted during the ‘Praja Darbar’ would be addressed promptly and necessary measures would be taken without any delay.

Minister Keshav further emphasized the importance of maintaining a continuous connection with the public to understand their needs directly and to strengthen the government’s accountability towards the people.