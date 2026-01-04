Minister Keshav inspects Netafim stock godown

Anantapur: Finance Minister Pyyavula Keshav asserted that the Mega Drip Irrigation Project would be completed without any compromise on quality, which would be highly beneficial to farmers.

He inspected Netafim stock godown at Amidyal village in Uravakonda mandal on Saturday, as part of efforts to revive the Community Lift-cum-Drip Irrigation (CLDI) Project, which was stalled during the previous government’s tenure.

The project, taken up between 2014 and 2019 at a cost of Rs 890.6 crore, is aimed at providing drip irrigation facilities to about 50,000 acres in Uravakonda, Kudair and Beluguppa mandals under Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Phase-II.

During inspection, Keshav sought details from officials regarding the extent of land used for godown, quantity, quality and type of materials stored.

Officials informed him that the stock godown spans 7.5 acres and that PVC pipes and other materials have been sent for quality testing.

The Minister directed that materials should be used only after receiving approval from Central government laboratories.

The Minister instructed officials to ensure long-term sustainability and strict adherence to quality standards, adding that all necessary steps would be taken to complete the project at the earliest.