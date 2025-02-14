Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy congratulates Chandrababu for ranking 4th as CM

In a recent announcement, Housing and Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy expressed his congratulations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for being ranked fourth in the India Today survey of the best Chief Ministers in the country. Parthasarathy deemed this recognition a matter of pride for the state and its leadership.

He highlighted that in just eight months since taking office, Naidu had moved from fifth to fourth position in the rankings, a clear reflection of his dedication and hard work towards the welfare of the people. Parthasarathy noted that the impressive investments totaling Rs. 6.5 lakh crore secured by the Chief Minister in such a short span demonstrate the confidence that both the public and investors have in his governance.

The Minister emphasized Naidu's continuous efforts to rejuvenate a state that has faced significant challenges across various sectors over the past five years. According to him, the Chief Minister's leadership is a guiding beacon for all, as he drives the government machinery to implement the promised Super Six C schemes aimed at delivering employment opportunities to the youth.

Parthasarathy assured that under Naidu's guidance, the government is actively working towards fulfilling its election promises, with the ambitious goal of providing job opportunities for 20 lakh youth. He expressed confidence that the government would soon achieve its objectives related to the Super Six schemes.