Minister Kondapalli pitches AP as global investment hub
Meets representatives of Oliver Fuchs of Fuchs Design AG in Switzerland and Export-Akademie Baden-Württemberg in Germany
Vijayawada: Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas continued his international outreach in Switzerland and Germany to promote Andhra Pradesh as a destination for investment, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
In Switzerland, the minister met Oliver Fuchs of Fuchs Design AG, inviting the company to explore Andhra Pradesh’s textile clusters for premium apparel manufacturing and tourism-linked design projects. At FyrstGen, he discussed leveraging the state’s MSME Parks to convert dormant patents into startups, promoting research-led entrepreneurship.
In Germany, Srinivas engaged with Export-Akademie Baden-Württemberg to train SMEs in export readiness and international certifications, with plans for follow-up exposure visits. At a TiE Germany dinner, he shared Andhra Pradesh’s vision to develop a German Tech Hub in Visakhapatnam, attract foreign investment, and strengthen Indo-German collaboration in AI, automotive, biotech, and advanced technology sectors.