Minister launches slot booking for registrations

Vijayawada: Minister for revenue, registrations and stamps Anagani Satya Prasad launched slot bookings for registrations at sub-registrar offices on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the slot bookings were opened at 296 sub-registrar offices in the state and from now onwards there is no need for waiting for long hours for registrations at sub-registrar offices. He said one can complete the registrations within 10 minutes as per slot booking time.

The minister said that the slot booking system was implemented on an experimental basis at Gandhinagar and Kankipadu sub-registrar offices. As there was good response from people, the system is now introduced throughout the state.

He said registrations will be carried out on holidays also with special fee of Rs 5,000. He said the government netted a revenue of Rs 74 crore through registrations on Ugadi and Ramzan festivals.

He said that under the new system, the menace of double and duplicate registrations will come to an end. The registrations are being carried basing on Aadhaar number giving no scope for cheating and fake registrations.

The minister said that one time settlement will be implemented for NALA Act dues. He said that the YSRCP leaders are resorting to false propaganda that registration revenue has come down.

Special chief secretary, revenue, R P Sisodia said that the reforms being introduced in registrations department will help for more transparency in transactions. He said people can book slot for registrations though registration.ap.gov.in website. They can choose the registration office also. Registrations and stamps IG Udayabhaskar, joint IGs Ravikumar, Saroja were also present.