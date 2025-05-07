Minister lays foundation stone for MSME Park

Visakhapatnam: Industries worth Rs 100 crore will be set up in Krishnapuram MSME Park, informed Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas.

Laying a foundation stone for the proposed MSME Park in Krishnapuram here on Tuesday, the Minister mentioned that the alliance government goal is to set up an MSME Park in every constituency in the next two years.

Speaking on the occasion, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and MSME Corporation chairman T Siva Shankar hoped that the first MSME Park for which the foundation stone was laid in Uttarandhra would be an ideal establishment for Andhra Pradesh in future. They stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came up with the idea of MSME Parks so that educated rural youth would not migrate to others parts of the country in search of employment.

They explained that they are providing infrastructure facilities at a cost of Rs 12.40 crore in the park. About 163 plots are being developed in 22 acres in the first phase, they informed. Further, the MLA said that there are great opportunities for development in Bheemunipatnam constituency and that 200 acres are being acquired for Google Company in Tarluwada. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that farmers in the seven Inam villages in the constituency are facing difficulties in receiving government schemes due to lack of ownership rights. Responding to the MLA, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok mentioned that the record work related to the issue has been completed in three villages and that passbooks will be issued to all the farmers soon. However, at the end of the programme, the stage collapsed as many people climbed over it. Many breathed a sigh of relief when the Minister and MLA, brought people down from the stage safely with the support of their personal security. No one was injured in the incident.