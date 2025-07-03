Minister Lokesh honours ‘Shining Teacher’

Undavalli: Minister for education and IT Nara Lokesh emphasised the sacred responsibility of teachers in strengthening government education. He said that the first year of reforms in the education department is complete, and the government is now solely focused on strengthening government schools. Going forward, the primary focus will be on student learning outcomes.

Minister Lokesh extended a special felicitation to M Kalyani Kumari, a teacher from a remote tribal village, JM Thanda in Pattikonda mandal, Kurnool district on Tuesday. She was honored with the title “Shining Teacher “ at his residence here, accompanied by her family, in recognition of her exceptional dedication and results at the single-teacher primary school.

Kalyani Kumari, who was transferred to the JM Thanda Mandal Parishad single-teacher primary school in 2017, has transformed the school’s landscape through her unwavering dedication, shaping students into high achievers. She serves as an inspiration for all teachers.

Upon her arrival, the school had only 14 students from grades one to five, with only two attending regularly. There was even a point when the school was considered for closure.

After taking charge, Kalyani Kumari utilised her own funds to provide study materials and worked diligently to improve the school’s infrastructure. Her tireless efforts and door-to-door visits successfully re-instilled faith in government schools among parents.

As a result, the student enrollment increased to 53 by the academic year 2020-21, with students from neighboring villages also beginning to enroll. Notably, 23 of her students gained admission into Gurukulams (residential schools), and one secured a spot in the prestigious Navodaya School. Currently, the school has 43 students.

During his meeting with the “Shining Teacher,” minister Nara Lokesh adopted the role of a student, respectfully seeking advice and suggestions from Kalyani Kumari on measures to strengthen government schools. He assured her that these recommendations would be implemented.

She also implemented the “Deerghayushman Bhava” (Long Live) tradition, where on a student’s birthday the teacher presents them with a bar of soap to encourage personal hygiene.

He emphasized that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and other ministers are focused on building trust in government schools. Minister Lokesh said he would continue to meet with and seek advice from excellent teachers in the future. Kalyani Kumari expressed her happiness and gratitude for being personally honored by the education minister.