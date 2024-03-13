Live
Just In
Minister, MLA console Geethanjali’s family
Blame alleged trolling by TDP and Jana Sena supporters on social media for tragedy
Guntur: AP Mahila Commission member Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi on Tuesday She visited to Geethanjali's house in Tenali consoled family members of Golti Geethanjali who committed suicide who unable to bear harassment on social media allegedly by TDP activists.
Lakshmi said the government will take stern action against the accused who harassed Geethanjali. The government announced Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of Geethanjali.
Meanwhile, MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar, Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, YSRCP Social Media convener Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, former chairperson of AP Mahila Commission Vasireddy Padma consoled the family members of Geethanjali in Tenali on Tuesday. Geethanjali jumped before a speeding train and attempted suicide on Monday near Tenali railway station. She has been shifted to the GGH in Guntur city for treatment. She died while undergoing treatment in the GGH on Monday. Her family members alleged that trolling by TDP and JSP activists on social media forced her to commit suicide. Later, they met Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy and submitted a memorandum demanding action against the TDP and JSP activists who trolled Geethanjali.