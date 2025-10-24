Live
Minister Nara Lokesh promotes investment in AP in Australia
State Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has embarked on the sixth day of his tour in Australia, aimed at attracting significant investments to Andhra Pradesh. During his visit, he has engaged with various organizations and universities, including a recent participation in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit Road Show in Melbourne.
At the event, Minister Lokesh emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating, "After joining hands with us, it is not your project.. it is our project," and outlined plans for a massive investment of ₹10 lakh crore in the state over the next 16 months, describing it as merely the beginning. He noted that Andhra Pradesh ranks second among the fastest-developing states in India and highlighted the potential of the Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in evolving into a trillion-dollar economy.
Additionally, Minister Lokesh took part in the Austrade Executives Roundtable meeting, where he articulated his vision for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a global economic powerhouse by 2047, aiming for a growth trajectory towards a $2.4 trillion economy. He also announced that quantum computer services are set to be launched in Amaravati as early as January.