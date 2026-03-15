Minister Narayana examines key road works

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana on Saturday directed the officials of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to ensure that all connecting roads leading to the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport are completed and made fully operational before the commencement of airport operation.

During an inspection of major road development projects of the VMRDA, the Minister stressed that there will not be any compromise as far as quality of construction is concerned and underlined the focus on providing world-class infrastructure to support the region’s future growth.

Accompanied by VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the minister inspected several road corridors developed by the authority. These included the Nerella Valasa–Kothavalasa road, Boyapalem–Kapuluppada road and the Bheemili–Dorathota Junction road, all of which will play a vital role in improving connectivity to the upcoming international airport.

During the review meeting, Minister Narayana sought detailed updates from officials on the progress of the works, challenges faced during construction and expected timelines for their completion. He issued strict instructions to prevent any delays.

Officials briefed the minister that these road networks will significantly ease travel for passengers and provide seamless access to the airport, boosting regional connectivity and supporting economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal stated that, in line with the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the authority is closely monitoring the progress of all road development works. VMRDA chief engineer Vinay Kumar, along with engineering and planning officials also participated in the inspection.