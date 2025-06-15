Minister Narayana offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Saturday morning.

On his arrival in front of Srivari temple, the TTD officials welcomed the Minister.

After the Lord’s darshan, he was presented with Srivari Prasadam, Theertha Prasadams, and a laminated photo of the Lord.

The temple’s Vedic Pundits blessed him with Vedic Hymns at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Meanwhile, former minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and L&T Chairman N Subramanyan also had darshan on the same day