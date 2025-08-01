Minister Narayana studies Amaravati’s future blueprint

Singapore: Minister for municipal administration and urban development, Ponguru Narayana, is currently on an extensive tour of Singapore, diligently studying various aspects crucial for the development of Amaravati. The Andhra Pradesh government had previously decided to build Amaravati as a smart city, mirroring Singapore’s urban planning and infrastructure.

Minister Narayana, a key figure in the capital’s construction, is observing Singapore’s best practices to transform Amaravati into a world-class city.

On Thursday, Narayana, accompanied by CRDA commissioner Kannababu, visited several key locations and held separate meetings with various authorities to gain insights.

In the morning, he focused on waste management practices in Singapore. Officials briefed him on the measures taken by the Singaporean government for solid waste management, and the Minister inspected vehicles used for waste transportation.

He closely observed the process of collecting waste using modern technology and its transfer to waste-to-energy plants.

The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly considering establishing similar units in the state for the scientific processing of chicken waste.

Later, the minister met representatives of the Singapore Land Transport Authority. This authority oversees surface transport facilities, infrastructure development, and road construction in Singapore, as well as public transport systems, walking tracks, and cycling paths.

Officials provided Minister Narayana with a detailed overview of Singapore’s current transportation network. The Andhra Pradesh government plans to construct roads, walking, and cycling tracks in Amaravati, similar to Singapore’s model, and the Minister gathered crucial details regarding these constructions.

In the afternoon, Narayana and CRDA commissioner Kannababu held discussions with officials at the Singapore Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). The URA plays a pivotal role in Singapore’s development by making crucial decisions, designing government buildings, and overseeing land management. The authority has also formulated a master plan for Singapore’s development for the next 15 years.

Narayana also visited the JTC Poultry Processing Hub in Singapore, which stands as the city-state’s first one-stop poultry processing unit. He studied the entire process, from live chicken handling to processing, packing, and delivery.

He also observed units that produce other products from chicken waste, an area the Andhra Pradesh government is keen to explore for scientific waste processing in the state.

In the evening, he visited the iconic Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, renowned for its massive vertical gardens. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is prioritising beautification in Amaravati, and mjinister Narayana decided to consider incorporating the concept of Singapore’s vertical gardens into Amaravati’s beautification plans.

Minister Narayana is scheduled to continue his visit in Singapore on Friday before departing for Malaysia in the evening.