Minister Narayana visits capital village, says will construct assembly and High Court

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister Ponguru Narayana has announced that farmers have voluntarily donated 34,000 acres of land for the development of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. He revealed that designs for essential government structures, including the Assembly, High Court, and administrative buildings, have been prepared for these lands.

Narayana criticised the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for neglecting the capital's development, stating that once Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu returned to office, new tenders were issued. He said that 92 projects are underway in Amaravati, amounting to a significant investment of ₹64,000 crore.

The minister highlighted the urgent need for gravel for road construction, noting that the Mines and CRDA have designated 851 acres for mining. “After consulting with relevant officials, the Mines Department has decided to conduct a drone survey of the mining areas in Anantapur,” Narayana explained, acknowledging past issues with mining activities in the region.

He emphasised that Naidu has a long-term vision for Amaravati, with a master plan aimed at ensuring the city’s viability for the next century. Local representatives have expressed their support for land pooling initiatives, and discussions are ongoing regarding the acquisition of additional land, particularly with potential airport development in mind. Narayana also disclosed that plots will soon be distributed to the farmers who previously contributed their land for the capital's establishment.