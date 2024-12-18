Minister Parthasarathy apologises to TDP cadres

Vijayawada: Minister for housing and information and public relations K Parthasarathy apologised to TDP activists for the incident which hurt their sentiments as former minister Jogi Ramesh shared dais with him and MLA Gouthu Sirisha when he unveiled the statue of BC leader Sardar Gouthu Latchanna at Nuzvid town on Sunday.

It may be noted that the minister sharing the dais in which former minister Jogi Ramesh who is accused in attack on N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Unadavalli during YSRCP government drew severe criti-cism from TDP leaders and cadre.

Reacting on the issue the minister spoke to media at the party office on Tuesday. Parthasarathy said that he assured his cooperation to Gowda caste leaders by unveiling the statue of Gouthu Latchanna. He said that he is unaware of the invitees. When he attended the meeting, he was shocked to notice the pres-ence of Jogi Ramesh and kept quiet with a view to not to disturb the programme of unveiling great BC leader Latchanna’s statue. In addition, majority of TDP leaders who played a key role in the statue erec-tion were present there.

The minister said that participating in the meeting attended by Jogi Ramesh is accidental and he has no personal relations with the YSRCP leader. He said that he quit the YSRCP and joined TDP and Chandraba-bu Naidu offered him respectable position. “I am not a person who will go against the ideology of TDP. I will work for strengthening TDP and take the welfare programmes of party to people,” he said and ap-pealed to party cadre not to believe the rumours against him being spread by YSRCP.

The minister condemned the false propaganda in YSRCP social media over participating in the meeting with Jogi Ramesh. He assured that he will see that such lapses will never occur again.

Meanwhile, former TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna condemned minister Parthasarathy sharing dais with former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh, who abused Chandrababu Naidu and led a mob which attacked Chandrababu Naidu’s house. He said TDP cadre are caught in a confusion over ministers sharing dais with YSRCP leaders. He said party high command should clarify on this issue to instill confidence among party cadre.