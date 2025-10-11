Live
- 2nd Test: Irfan Pathan leads praise after Gill achieves 10th Test century
- Sindhu returns for third term in BWF Athletes’ Commission
- I know my goal, I am in no hurry: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar on CM's post
- Mayawati terms IG’s tragic end a national reckoning on caste bias, demands impartial probe
- Celebrate Diwali in Style: Best Gifts to Brighten the Festivities
- 16-hour blackout: Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook page returns, SP cries foul
- TCS Undertakes Record Layoffs Amid AI Shift and Global Uncertainties
- Bowlers fire in unison as NZ crush B’desh by 100 runs
- Constable: Varun Sandesh reinvents himself in a gripping crime thriller
- India go down to Indonesia in semis, bag first-ever bronze
Minister pats teachers for successes in mega DSC
Pamarru (Krishna District): Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra, along with Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja, participated in the...
Pamarru (Krishna District): Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra, along with Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja, participated in the residential induction training closing programme for newly selected teachers under Mega DSC 2025 at Pratibha College, Pamarru, in Krishna district on Friday. He congratulated all teachers for their dedication and years of study leading to this achievement.
The Minister praised the Mega DSC conducted in the State, noting that filling 16,000 teacher posts at once was done in a completely transparent manner, setting an example for other States. He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appointed about two lakh teachers during his tenure under TDP governments and introduced a fair transfer system, which laid foundation for a strong education framework.
Kollu Ravindra criticised the previous five-year tenure of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying the education system, particularly aided institutions, suffered during this period. He credited Chandrababu Naidu for establishing engineering colleges, advancing medical education, and promoting the state’s technology and industry initiatives, including Med Tech Zones and Genome Valley.
The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to complete medical colleges under the PPP model, ensuring better education for the poor, and emphasised that central funds are being used for the welfare of the people. He urged new teachers to successfully shoulder their responsibilities in shaping the lives of children and contributing to the progress of education in the State.