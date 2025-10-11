Minister pats teachers for successes in mega DSC

Pamarru (Krishna District): Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra, along with Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja, participated in the residential induction training closing programme for newly selected teachers under Mega DSC 2025 at Pratibha College, Pamarru, in Krishna district on Friday. He congratulated all teachers for their dedication and years of study leading to this achievement.

The Minister praised the Mega DSC conducted in the State, noting that filling 16,000 teacher posts at once was done in a completely transparent manner, setting an example for other States. He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appointed about two lakh teachers during his tenure under TDP governments and introduced a fair transfer system, which laid foundation for a strong education framework.

Kollu Ravindra criticised the previous five-year tenure of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying the education system, particularly aided institutions, suffered during this period. He credited Chandrababu Naidu for establishing engineering colleges, advancing medical education, and promoting the state’s technology and industry initiatives, including Med Tech Zones and Genome Valley.

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to complete medical colleges under the PPP model, ensuring better education for the poor, and emphasised that central funds are being used for the welfare of the people. He urged new teachers to successfully shoulder their responsibilities in shaping the lives of children and contributing to the progress of education in the State.