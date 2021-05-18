Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy exhorted the Sarpanches to keep villages clean, green

Vijayawada: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy exhorted the sarpanches of all the villages of the State to make Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme a grand success. The programme will be launched on on July 8, the birthday of former Chief Mminister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

Inaugurating the training programme for the forthcoming Swachha Sankalpam programme for sarpanches through WebX here on Monday, the Minister said that the sarpanches have the onerous responsibility to keep the villages clean and green.

They should also bring awareness among people about the Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, maintaining social distance and keeping the surroundings clean and hygienic. Fine should be imposed on people who do not wear masks, he said and asked the sarpanches to admit the Covid patients in hospitals with utmost responsibility.

Commissioner of Panchayat Raj Girija Shankar said that the people elected the sarpanches with the belief that they would serve them better.

He advised the sarpanches to appoint one person to collect garbage every 200 houses.

The side drains should be kept clean to allow the water run and grey water should go directly into soak pits.

EGS director P Chinna Tataiah said that the sarpanches should verify whether everyone has job cards or not. They should issue new job cards to make more people get work. The sarpanches should also take initiative to make YSR Jalakala programme a success.

Later, several experts spoke on various subjects as part of the training to the farmers.

About 2,100 members including zilla parishad CEOs, DPOs, MPDOs, village sarpanches and others attended the first day training programme.

Swachhandhra Corporation managing director Sampat Kumar, OSD Durga Prasad and Panchayat Raj officials also attended the event.