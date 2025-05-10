Minister promises to develop infrastructure in tribal villages

Vijayawada: Minister for Tribal Welfare, WGC’ Women and Child Welfare Gummidi Sandhyarani stated that efforts are being made to develop education, healthcare, drinking water, and roads in all tribal villages across the State. The minister conducted a review meeting on Friday with officials from nine Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and other line departments at the Tribal Welfare Department office here.

Speaking at a press conference organised on the occasion, the Minister said that steps are being taken to ensure basic infrastructure in all schools by June when schools reopen. With special initiative from Minister Nara Lokesh, Rs 156 crore has been sanctioned, and work has already begun. “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed the provision of drinking water to people in over 4,000 tribal villages, and drinking water has already been provided to the majority of these villages,” she said. The minister noted that ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) programmes are being integrated with activities in tribal areas. Steps have been taken to provide nutritious food to children in tribal regions. Although doctors have been appointed in tribal areas, they often do not reside there. To address this, appointments will be made to ensure doctors stay in these areas, providing better healthcare to tribals.

The minister stated that skill development courses will be offered to tribal youth to create employment opportunities. Birth waiting halls have been set up for pregnant women, and post-delivery, mothers and newborns are safely transported home via the Mother-Child Express vehicle.

Over 2,000 jobs are available for tribals in the Mega DSC, which will improve the lives of many tribal youth. The state has nine ITDAs, but Vijayawada and Nellore ITDAs cannot officially represent tribal areas due to the absence of tribal populations.