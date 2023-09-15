  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister Ramachandra Reddy inaugurates Jyoti Rao Phule building in Chittoor

Minister Ramachandra Reddy inaugurates Jyoti Rao Phule building in Chittoor
x
Highlights

Minister for Energy, Mines and Forest P. Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule building here on Friday. Dy. CM K. Narayanaswamy, ZP...

Minister for Energy, Mines and Forest P. Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule building here on Friday.

Dy. CM K. Narayanaswamy, ZP Chairman G.Srinivasulu, District Collector S.Shanmohan, Chittoor MLA, A.Srinivasulu, and others were present. Speaking on the occasion Minister Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the welfare of BCs.

Expanding above Rs.433 lakhs, Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan was constructed at Chittoor. He assured that Kapu Welfare Bhavan would also come up shortly at Chittoor. YCP Government has allocated lion's share in the Annual Budget for the welfare of the BCs alone he hailed Dy. Chief Minister K.Narayanaswamy, ZP Chairman G. Srinivasulu, Chitoor MLA A.Srinivasulu, District Collector Shanmohan, and others were present

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X