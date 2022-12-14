Minister Roja dances with Dhimsa artists, video goes viral

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Welfare RK Roja's latest dance video is going viral on the internet and creating a buzz. The Minister Roja participated in Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu in Viasakhapatanam and encouraged the artists. Roja danced along with Dhimsa artists and encouraged the artists.



Now, her dance video is going viral on social media and receiving an overwhelming response from her followers and netizens. It is known that the State government is organising Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu across the Andhra Pradesh celebrating the birthday of CM YS Jagan on December 21.



