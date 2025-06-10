Minister Satya Kumar distributes medals, prizes to students

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav distributed medals and prizes to meritorious students under the SHINING STARS-2025 initiative at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Vijayawada on Monday.

The programme recognised the outstanding academic achievements of SSC and Intermediate students from NTR District.

Under the SSC Level, 131 students who secured more than 500 marks out of total 600 in the March 2025 exams were selected mandal-wise across OC, BC, SC, ST, and CWSN categories.

The Minster attended as the chief guest and handed over the prizes and medals. At the Intermediate Level, 43 toppers from various streams (MPC, BiPC, CEC, MEC, HEC, Vocational) and social categories (OC, BC, SC, ST, Minority, PH) were felicitated.

Each student received Rs 20,000 cash, a medal, and a merit certificate. NTR District proudly secured the 3rd rank in Andhra Pradesh, with 89 per cent results in 2nd year. NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao and Yarlagadda Venkat Rao and others participated in the programme and congratulated the young achievers.

The Minister has congratulated the students and wished them a grand success in their future career to get laurels to the motherland.

He assured the students that the State government would also support them and suggested to the teachers to guide the students to achieve their desired goals. He said the State government was implementing various schemes to promote education in the State. Collector Lakshmisha said he was delighted to distribute the prizes and medals to the meritorious students. He praised the services of the teachers who helped in achieving the excellent results.