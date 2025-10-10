Minister Savita Orders Investigation After Students Fall Ill at Guntur Hostel

Minister Savita has taken swift action following an incident where students at the Annaparru BC Hostel in Guntur district fell ill. In response, she has instructed officials to ensure that the students receive adequate medical care.

Following her directives, BC Welfare Secretary Satyanarayana, Director Mallikarjuna, and Collector Tamim Ansaria visited the affected students at the Pedanandipadu Primary Health Centre (PHC). Director Mallikarjuna reported to Minister Savita that the students' health was improving, and it has been confirmed that they are expected to be discharged by this evening.

Minister Savita has also mandated that officials keep her updated on the students' health status and ensure that the remaining students in the hostel are closely monitored. She emphasised the importance of providing only boiled and cooled drinking water and fresh food.

Additionally, an investigation into the incident has been ordered, with instructions for drinking water and food samples to be sent for medical testing. Minister Savita is awaiting a comprehensive report on the findings.