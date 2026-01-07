Shraddha Kapoor’s playful ‘Shaadi Kab’ response fuels wedding rumours

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor created a stir on social media after responding directly to a fan’s question about when she plans to get married, sparking fresh wedding speculation.

On Tuesday, Shraddha shared a promotional video on her Instagram account for her jewellery line, Palmonas. In the clip, she discussed trends around Valentine’s Day, joking that statistics show most break-ups tend to occur during that period.

She light-heartedly suggested that people could avoid being single in the season of love by gifting Palmonas boxes.

Shraddha Kapoor Insta Handle

In the comment section of the post, a social media user asked the actor, “Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji?” When confronted with the wedding question, Shraddha did not shy away and replied with a witty remark: “Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (I will get married).”

Her candid response instantly ignited enthusiastic reactions online. Some fans continued the banter, including one who wrote,“@shraddhakapoor mere saat kerlo (get married to me),” while another asked, “@shraddhakapoor kab (when).” Others pressed for details with follow-up questions such as, “@shraddhakapoor magr mam kab kro gyi (but when will you get married?).”

The exchange comes amid ongoing public interest in Shraddha’s personal life, particularly her links with writer Rahul Mody. The pair first drew attention after being spotted together following a dinner in Mumbai in early 2024.

Although neither has publicly confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen together, and Shraddha has shared playful posts featuring Rahul Mody on her social media. She also appeared to dispel breakup rumours in December 2024 by posting a picture from a casual vada pav date with him.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor recently appeared in the blockbuster Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao.

She also lent her voice to Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2 and has several upcoming projects lined up across genres, including roles in Naagin, the Tumbbad prequel Pahadpangira, Bhediya 2 and Stree 3, as well as the biographical drama Eetha.