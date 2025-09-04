Minister slams officials for lack of supervision

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Roads and Buildings BC Janardhan Reddy stated that the negligence of National Highway (NH) officials in on-site supervision is evident. The road maintenance works, spanning 70 km from Annavaram to Diwancheruvu, are being carried out by a Mumbai-based private company, Safe Way, under the TOT (Toll-Operate-Transfer) model. The minister personally inspected the quality of the materials being used for the road works.

He warned against any compromise on quality standards and emphasised that providing better roads to the public is the government’s primary goal. He instructed local NH officials to continuously monitor the progress and quality of the road development and maintenance. Furthermore, Minister Janardhan Reddy ordered senior NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) officials to take action against those who were negligent in their duties. He stressed that the works must be completed quickly and to a high standard.