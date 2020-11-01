Minister Sri Cherakuvada Ranganadha Raju stresses on 'Mask Kavacham' to prevent spread of Covid

Guntur: Minister for Housing and district in-charge minister Sri Cherakuvada Ranganadha Raju informed that so far district administration conducted Covid-19 tests on 7,22,978 persons out of which 69,189 were tested positive.

He hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 65th AP Formation Day on Sunday at a programme held at Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city and inspected guard of honour. He garlanded to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu who sacrificed his life for separate state for Telugus.

Speaking on this occasion,he said that so far 65,022 patients recovered and went to their homes.Mask Kavacham programme was launched to check spread of Covid-19 apart from awareness programmes on Covid-19.He saidthe district administration conducted rallies, campaign to create awareness on Covid-19 and propagating the need to maintain social distance.He saidthe district administration has taken all the precautionary measures to check spread of Covid-19 in the backdrop of opening of high schools for 9 and 10th classes and junior colleges from November 2.

He recalled that the government distributed Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students studying in the government schools. The government paid input subsidy to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to floods.District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, Guntur urban SP RNAmmiReddy, Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni, MLAs Mustafa, Dr Undavalli Sridevi, MaddaliGiridhara Rao were among those participated.