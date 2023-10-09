Minister Suresh participates in Sankalp Saptah Samridhi Diwas

Yerragondapalem: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh participated as the chief guest in the Sankalp Saptah Samridhi Diwas programme at Ambedkar Jagjivan Ram Stadium in Yerragondapalem on Sunday and appreciated the mandal officials for being selected as one of the 15 mandals in the State to improve governance at mandal level to enhance the quality of life of citizens.

The Sankalp Saptah is being implemented in 500 Aspirational Mandals across 329 districts in the country, including 15 mandals from seven districts in Andhra Pradesh. To prepare an effective mandal development strategy, chintan shivirs were organised at village and block levels across the country, and the week-long ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ is the culmination of these chintan shivirs. The specific development themes dedicated for the first six days of the Sankalp Saptaah from October 3 to 9 included ‘Sampoorna Swasthya’, ‘Suposhit Pariwaar’, ‘Swachhta’, ‘Krishi’, ‘Shiksha’, and ‘Samridhi Diwas’. The last day of the week i.e., this Monday would be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as ‘Sankalp Saptaah – Samavesh Samaroh’.

Speaking at the programme, Minister Suresh said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is economically supporting the women in the State, with an aim to empower them financially. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given new life to the SHGs through the Asara programme. He advised the women to utilize various programmes and schemes implemented by the government to achieve economic sustainability. He said that they allocated crores of rupees worth of land for the construction of the Mahila Mart at Yerragondapalem and announced that the mart will be developed as an inspiration all over the State.