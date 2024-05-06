BRS should have more MPs to fight for people’s rights, says KCR

Jagtial/Hyderabad: Asserting that it would be victory of Telangana if the BRS wins, party chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said there should be more MPs in Parliament to fight for the State rights.

Addressing a roadshow at Jagtial in support of party candidates Bajireddy Goverdhan, Koppula Eshwar and B Vinod, he said there were four BJP MPs, but not a single rupee was brought to the State. “Neither the BJP MPs nor the Congress members will speak out when injustice is caused to Telangana; hence there should be more MPs of the party to get the rightful share of Telangana and to fight to stop the Godavari from being diverted,” Rao said.

Lashing out at the State government, he said it knows nothing. ‘It is unable to know what is the process to do a work. They are disturbing the State within a short period of five months. All sections are neglected. Not a single guarantee out of six has been implemented, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has claimed in Nirmal meeting that women are getting Rs 2,500’, pointed out KCR, alleging the Congress had given many promises and deceived people.

Rao questioned the govcrnment’s ‘failure’ to pay Rs 7,500 per acre to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa. He said the maximum limit should have been 25 acres, instead of the five acres, for getting the Rythu Bandhu. “While new schemes are not implemented, the old schemes have gone. We brought lakhs of crores of investment, but today industries are thinking of moving out,” he said.

Criticising the Modi government, Rao said the ‘Ache Din’, ‘Amrut Kaal’, ‘Jan Dhan’ money were promised but none was realised. ‘Exports have come down and imports have increased; not a single section benefited from the government. The dollar value against the rupee is at an all-time high in the Modi regime’.

He quipped “nothing will happen with Modi and this government. The Modi government gave all fake assurances. It's not Sabka Vikas, it's Sabka Satyanash. It's all gas, they have done nothing for the country,” he alleged, calling upon people to think and vote.