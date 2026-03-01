Minister Swamy distributes NTR Bharosa pensions

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy distributed NTR Bharosa pensions at Davaguduru village in Jarugumalli mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Swamy stated that the coalition government has made its ‘Super Six’ schemes a ‘Super Hit’. He reflected Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of ensuring happiness and prosperity for every citizen, and emphasised that the government is distributing pensions on an unprecedented scale compared to anywhere else in the country. He highlighted the P4 policy introduced by the government to eradicate poverty, with the goal of producing at least one entrepreneur or software professional from every household.

The Minister noted that pensions were distributed a day early, as the 1st falls on a Sunday, demonstrating the coalition government’s foresight and commitment. Under various schemes, the government provides three free LPG cylinders annually under Deepam-2, free bus travel for women under Stree Shakti, Rs. 20000 annually to farmers under Annadata Sukhibhava, and Rs. 13,000 per child deposited into mothers' accounts under Thalli ki Vandanam, he explained.

This month, the Minister said, pensions totaling Rs 2,709 crore are being distributed to 64,32,644 beneficiaries statewide, with 8,977 new pensions added. In Prakasam district alone, approximately Rs 95 crore is distributed monthly to 2,19,556 beneficiaries, he informed.