Minister unveils action plan for Haj pilgrimage

Vijayawada: Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq onThursday announced that a comprehensive action plan has been prepared to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the Haj Pilgrimage–2026, with all necessary facilities extended to pilgrims travelling from Andhra Pradesh.

He chaired a special review meeting on Haj–2026 arrangements at the Padmashali Kalyana Mandapam here. The meeting was attended by State Haj Committee Chairman Sheikh Hasan Basha, committee members, Urdu Academy chairman Mohammed Farooq Shubli, representatives of district-level Haj societies, Haj inspectors, trainers, and other officials.

Addressing the gathering, the minister instructed district-wise Haj committees to conduct dedicated meetings in their respective areas to educate pilgrims on vaccination requirements, travel protocols, and other important guidelines to be followed during the pilgrimage. He also directed Haj inspectors to closely monitor immigration procedures and accommodation facilities in Makkah, ensuring arrangements are on par with or better than those made last year.

He recalled that the government has already issued orders to provide Rs 1 lakh financial aid to all pilgrims travelling to Haj from Vijayawada Airport. The minister urged all Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh to give first preference to the Vijayawada embarkation point and make full use of the financial assistance offered by the government. Haj Committee CEO Ghouse Peer and staff members were also present at the review meeting.