Minister Vasamsetti highlights unity in diversity on I-Day

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Minister for Labour, Factories, Boilers, and Medical Insurance Services Vasamsetti Subhash hoisted national flag on Thursday at the 78th Independence Day celebrations, held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Amalapuram of Konaseema district.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the importance of ‘unity in diversity,’ which was a cornerstone of the long struggle for independence.

The minister urged everyone to work towards the progress and development of the district and to draw inspiration from the freedom fighters as they move forward.

He said the NDA government is focussing on welfare and development with equal priority. To symbolise freedom, peace doves were released. The District Rural Development Agency, Department of Mines and Geology, and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department won awards for their presentations.

Cultural programmes organised by students under the guidance of the education department were well received. The minister and the district collector appreciated students from Zilla Parishad High School, Gudimellanka, for their ‘Mallakambha’ performance. The minister also presented commendation certificates and mementos to eight district officials and 245 employees for their exemplary service.

Amalapuram MP Ganti Harish Madhur, district collector R Mahesh Kumar, District SP B Krishna Rao, joint collector T Nishanthi, MLC I Venkateswarlu, Additional SP Khadar Basha, DRO M Venkateswarlu, RDOs G Keshavardhan Reddy, S Sudha Sagar, GVV Satyanarayana, and others were present.