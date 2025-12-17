Minister vows support to beleaguered aquaculture

Vijayawada: Stating that the aquaculture sector has become a key pillar of Andhra Pradesh’s economy, minister for agriculture and fisheries K Atchannaidu said the coalition government is extending full support for the development of aquaculture with the prime objective of increasing farmers’ income.

The minister was the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the governing body members of the Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority, held at the fisheries department office at Penamaluru near here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Atchannaidu said the prevailing conditions in the global market and the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump have impacted aquaculture farmers. He added that the state government is taking measures in coordination with the Central government to overcome these challenges.

He stressed the need for extensive promotion of the quality and credibility of Andhra Pradesh shrimp across the country and globally. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said, is continuously striving to explore new markets, boost exports and ensure remunerative prices for farmers. Emphasising quality consciousness, the Minister said farmers would receive better prices only by maintaining high standards.

Atchannaidu noted that Andhra Pradesh contributes 29 per cent to the country’s fisheries sector. He said the Chief Minister has directed that registration of fish and shrimp ponds based on survey numbers be made mandatory, and so far, 48 per cent of ponds across the state have been registered. The government has removed difficulties earlier faced by farmers in pond registration and has also introduced geo-tagging of ponds.

The minister further stated that aquaculture farmers have been provided with electricity subsidy worth Rs 800 crore so far, which will be increased to Rs 1,200 crore. He clarified that the subsidy will be applicable only to registered farmers.

Atchannaidu asserted that the development of backward and weaker sections is possible only under the coalition government. He was speaking after participating as chief guest, along with BC welfare minister S Savitha, at the oath-taking ceremony of the chairman and directors of the Andhra Pradesh State Kalinga Vaishya Development Corporation in Vijayawada. The oath was administered to corporation chairman Boyina Govindarajulu and other directors.

He recalled that during the previous TDP government, BCs had received the highest number of jobs and medical seats. On the issue of including Vaishyas in the OBC category, he said discussions are underway with the Central government, adding that Union minister K Ram Mohan Naidu had also taken up the matter with the Prime Minister.