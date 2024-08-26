  • Menu
Minister welcomes ‘Vande Bharat’ at Eluru station

Minister welcomes ‘Vande Bharat’ at Eluru station
Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and MP P Mahesh Yadav flagging off Vande Bharat train at Eluru railway station on Sunday

Vijayawada: Ministerf or information and public relations and housing Kolusu Parthasarathy and Eluru MP P Mahesh Yadav flagged off the Vande Bharat express train at the Eluru railway station. The two leaders along with local MLA Badeti Radha Krishnaiah and others welcomed the Vande Bharat express travelling from Vizag to Secunderabad and later flagged it off.

Speaking at the railway station, Parthasarathy said Eluru district is achieving rapid progress in industrial and agriculture sectors and greeted the people on the occasionof getting halt for the express train. He said people of Eluru can travel to Vizag and Hyderabad by Vande Bharat express train. He congratulated MP Mahesh Yadav for trying to get the halt at Eluru railway station.

MP Mahesh Yadav thanked PM Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu and the railway officials for the halt provided at Eluru railway station.

