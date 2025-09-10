Ministers, leaders descend on Anantapur for arrangements

Anantapur: In preparation for the massive state-level public meeting titled ‘Super Six-Super Hit, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 10, here, several ministers, MLAs, and senior leaders conducted an inspection of the venue and ongoing arrangements.

With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu set to attend the event, a high-level team led by finance minister Payyavula Keshav, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, agriculture minister K Atchannaidu, health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, and BC welfare minister S Savitha visited the venue on Tuesday morning. They were accompanied by senior leaders and officials to oversee the ongoing setup and ensure smooth execution. Former minister Pattipati Pullarao, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, Anantapur MLA Daggubati Prasad, Madakasira MLA M S Raju, Singanamala MLA Bandaru Shravanthi Sri, and other public representatives also participated in the review.

Also present were Andhra Pradesh Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman K Pattabhiram, Labour Welfare Board chairman and district TDP president Venkata Sivaudu, and Sri Sathya Sai district president Anjanappa, along with various chairpersons, directors of state corporations, and local leaders.

The team inspected stage arrangements, crowd management plans, and traffic control measures. The ministers directed officials to ensure public convenience, VIP security, and smooth conduct of the event.