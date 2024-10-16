Live
- Karimnagar: Temples extra careful in laddu preparations
- Elderly Couple Murdered in Hyderabad Farmhouse
- A bus veered off after driver suffers heart attack in Bapatla, one injured
- Remote Work's Influence on Work-Life Balance: Blessing or Curse?
- Haryana Pharma Company Gifts 15 Cars To Top Performers In Pre-Diwali Gesture
- IAS Officers File Lunch Motion Petition in High Court
- World Anesthesia Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Types of Anesthesia
- Motorola Razr 50 Review: All You Need To Know
- Nalgonda to Get a Major Makeover with 4-Lane Bypass Road, Benefiting 8 Mandals
- Mumbai Court Extends Custody Of Fourth Suspect In Baba Siddiqui Murder Case
Just In
Minor landslides occur at Tirumala ghat road, officials alerted
The recent heavy rainfall has caused significant disruptions in the Tirupati to Tirumala ghat road, leading to minor landslides as small stones fell onto the roadway.
The recent heavy rainfall has caused significant disruptions in the Tirupati to Tirumala ghat road, leading to minor landslides as small stones fell onto the roadway. To address this issue, staff have mobilized JCBs to clear the debris, taking precautionary measures to ensure traffic flow remains uninterrupted.
In light of the current weather conditions, authorities have suspended access for devotees to shrines such as the feet of Lord Shrivari, Akasha Ganga, and Japali. VIP darshans have also been canceled as a safety measure for the thousands of devotees visiting Tirumala.
Tirumala Hills has witnessed heavy inflow, causing the Malvadigundam stream to swell significantly. Floodwaters from the hills have begun to encroach upon nearby settlements, particularly affecting Rajivandhi Colony, Autonagar, and Koramingunta in Tirupati. Additionally, floodwaters are also flowing over the Sita canal causeway at Gudimallam in Erpedu mandal.
In response to the escalating situation, control rooms have been established at the district collectorate and at various mandal, division, and district levels. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby at the Gudur Sabha Collectorate to assist in any emergency situations.
The coastal areas of Guduru, Sullurpet, and Venkatagiri, as well as Chillakuru in Wakadu, Tada, Kota, and Sullurpet, are also experiencing heavy rainfall, heightening the risk of further flooding.
Authorities urge residents and devotees to remain vigilant and exercise caution as adverse weather conditions continue to develop in the region.