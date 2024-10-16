Minor landslides occur at Tirumala ghat road, officials alerted

The recent heavy rainfall has caused significant disruptions in the Tirupati to Tirumala ghat road, leading to minor landslides as small stones fell onto the roadway. To address this issue, staff have mobilized JCBs to clear the debris, taking precautionary measures to ensure traffic flow remains uninterrupted.



In light of the current weather conditions, authorities have suspended access for devotees to shrines such as the feet of Lord Shrivari, Akasha Ganga, and Japali. VIP darshans have also been canceled as a safety measure for the thousands of devotees visiting Tirumala.

Tirumala Hills has witnessed heavy inflow, causing the Malvadigundam stream to swell significantly. Floodwaters from the hills have begun to encroach upon nearby settlements, particularly affecting Rajivandhi Colony, Autonagar, and Koramingunta in Tirupati. Additionally, floodwaters are also flowing over the Sita canal causeway at Gudimallam in Erpedu mandal.

In response to the escalating situation, control rooms have been established at the district collectorate and at various mandal, division, and district levels. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby at the Gudur Sabha Collectorate to assist in any emergency situations.

The coastal areas of Guduru, Sullurpet, and Venkatagiri, as well as Chillakuru in Wakadu, Tada, Kota, and Sullurpet, are also experiencing heavy rainfall, heightening the risk of further flooding.

Authorities urge residents and devotees to remain vigilant and exercise caution as adverse weather conditions continue to develop in the region.