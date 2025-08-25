Live
Mins to visit Kurnool on Aug 29 to receive public petitions
Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav will visit Kurnool district on August 29 to receive petitions from the public and elected representatives regarding changes to the names and boundaries of districts, mandals, and villages in the undivided Kurnool region. District Collector P Ranjith Basha announced this in an official statement on Sunday.
The ministers will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Sunayana Auditorium in Kurnool city, where they will hear requests and representations from citizens and local leaders of Kurnool and Nandyal districts. The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to address public concerns and administrative adjustments relating to territorial reorganization.
Collector Ranjith Basha appealed to the people and public representatives of both Kurnool and Nandyal districts to make use of this opportunity to present their petitions directly to the ministers. He urged all concerned to attend the meeting and submit their requests within the given time.