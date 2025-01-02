Mithali Raj Supports AP’s Social Media Kindness Campaign

Live
Just In
Cricket legend Mithali Raj has extended her support to the Andhra Pradesh government’s campaign promoting kindness and accountability on social media. Inspired by the ‘Three Wise Monkeys’ philosophy—“see no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil”—the initiative aims to counter misinformation, trolling, and negativity online.
Mithali emphasized the harmful impact of false information, hate, and toxic comments, especially those targeting women. She stated, “Social media should be a space for positivity, not for spreading hate or harming others. This campaign is a much-needed reminder for all of us to use these platforms responsibly.”
The initiative has gained widespread support from celebrities, intellectuals, and corporate leaders, all advocating for a more constructive and harmonious digital environment.