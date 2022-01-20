Mithun Reddy assures permanent solution to water problem in western Chittoor

Chittoor: In a bid to find a permanent solution to the water crisis in western mandals of Chittoor district, steps are being initiated to start the water grid works.



Rajampet MP P V Mithun Reddy said that tenders will be called for these works soon and after the completion of the works drinking water can be supplied to every house through taps in these mandals to end the problem on a permanent basis.

Taking part in development programmes at Chowdepalli of Punganur constituency, the MP said that the area was being developed on all fronts and efforts were on to provide CC roads and drinking water to all villages. Realising the importance of education, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has focussed on providing basic infrastructure in all schools and introduced English medium besides providing nutritious mid-day meals.

Mithun Reddy said that other States have been implementing welfare schemes emulating Andhra Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government has been trying to introduce ward/village secretariat system. Even while facing financial woes due to the Covid pandemic, the Chief Minister has been implementing all the welfare schemes without any break. Earlier, the MP inaugurated a mandal administrative office building constructed at a cost of Rs 2.60 crore at Chowdepalli.

ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu who also took part in the programme said that the Chief Minister has fulfilled all his election promises and implemented 'Navarathnalu' in a full-fledged manner. The government has been focussing on developing the villages by providing all basic infrastructure facilities.

Piler MLA Ch Ramachandra Reddy said that it was only YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has been implementing welfare schemes for all sections of the society. MLC K Bharath also spoke on the occasion.

During the programme, a mega cheque for Rs 10.5 crore was handed over to the women of Chowdepalli mandal Mahila Samakhya through DRDA towards bank linkages for Srinidhi housing loan among other needs.

The guests have planted saplings on the office premises. Chittoor MP N Reddeppa, In-charge Collector P Raja Babu, Joint Collector (Welfare) N Rajasekhar, Panchayat Raj SE Amarnath Reddy, DWMA PD Chandrasekhar, district panchayat officer Dasaratharami Reddy, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, DRDO PD Tulasi and others were present.