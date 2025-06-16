Live
MITS secures AAA rating in NPTEL rankings
Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) has been awarded with the prestigious AAA rating and secured 13th position among the top 20 institutions nation-wide in NPTEL January–April 2025 session. A total of 7,108 course enrollments resulted in 5,747 successful certifications.
Highlighting the academic excellence, 200 participants achieved gold, 1,191 earned silver, and 2,419 were recognised in the elite category.
Principal Dr C Yuvaraj attributed the success to the dedication of both students and faculty.
Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary and Executive Director Keerthi Nadella congratulated the team, emphasizing MITS’s ongoing commitment to quality education and skill development through national platforms like NPTEL.