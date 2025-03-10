MITS signs MoU with Japan University

Live
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University of Aizu, Japan, to enhance global education and research collaboration.
The agreement, signed by MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj and Aizu University President TSUKAHARA Tsuneo, aims to facilitate student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and curriculum development.
Senior Manager International Vijayalakshmi U acknowledged key contributors to the partnership, which has already enabled six MITS students to complete international internships. This collaboration marks a significant step in MITS’ global academic expansion.
