MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy starts Rathi Dulam and Horse competitions in Anantapur

MLA Ananta Venkatarami Reddy, ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma, and Sports Authority Chairman Byreddy were participated at the opening ceremony of the Rathi Dulam Competitions and Horse Competitions.

These events were organized by the District President of YSR CP Youth Section of A. Narayanapuram Panchayat in Anantapur Urban Area to celebrate Sankranthi.

Other notable attendees included Siddharth Reddy, Mayor Wasim Saleem, Deputy Mayors Vasanthi Sahitya and Kogatam Vijayabhaskar Reddy, YSRCP senior leader Anantha Chandra Reddy, youth leader Anantha Likhit Reddy, along with many public representatives, YSRCP leaders, and others.

