MLA Balineni takes part in ‘Volunteerlaku Vandanam’

Ongole: Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy participated as the chief guest in the ‘Volunteerlaku Vandanam’ programme to facilitate the volunteers here on Sunday.

Speaking at the programme, he challenged the Telugu Desam Party leaders that he would not contest in the next elections if they could prove that the registered conveyance deeds for the housing plots being distributed to the beneficiaries are fake.

He said that though the economic conditions in the state are not good, the government released Rs 231 crore for the housing plots, and they are constructing two townships in the municipal limits, by providing all amenities.

The programme was presided over by the Mayor Gangada Sujatha. MLA Srinivasa Reddy said that the volunteers have become a bridge between the public and the government, and felicitating them is a noble act.

He said that there are as many as 1,700 volunteers in the Ongole municipal corporation, and he understood their impact while participating in the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabbhutvam programme. He said that the volunteers are providing all services to all people irrespective of their caste, creed, or political affiliation and advised them to contact him if they need any help.

Later, the MLA presented the best-performing volunteers with the Seva Vajra, Seva Ratna, and Seva Mitra awards. The OMC commissioner Jaswanth Rao, deputy mayors Velananti Madhava Rao, Vemuri Suryanarayana, Arya Vysya Corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad, and others were present.