MLA distributes sewing machines to unemployed women

Anantapur: In a significant initiative to empower women and provide them with economic independence, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, in collaboration with Greenko, organised a tailoring machine distribution event for 60 unemployed women who completed training at the Skill Hub under the Telugu Handloom Industrial Training Center.

The event, held at the Skill Hub, was graced by key dignitaries, including Revenue and Stamps Minister Anagani Sathya Prasad, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sathya Sai District Collector TS.Chetan, and Madakasira MLA MS Raju. Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna emphasized the importance of skill development and encouraged the youth to take advantage of the State’s Skill Hubs to achieve their goals. He mentioned that the State government has implemented various schemes to provide employment opportunities for the youth, including the establishment of Skill Hubs. He also highlighted that youth, with discipline, hard work, and skill development, will naturally find employment opportunities. He urged women to use these opportunities to support their families economically and become self-reliant.

The trainees expressed their gratitude to the MLA Balakrishna, District Collector TS Chetan, and the Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation for their support in distributing the tailoring machines, which will help them improve their livelihoods. The event was also attended by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation District Officer Harikrishna, Hindupur Municipal Commissioner, Hindupur Mandal Tahsildar, and other local representatives and officials.