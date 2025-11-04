MLA inaugurates labs at Govt Urdu College

Vijayawada: Vijayawada West MLA Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary alias Sujana Chowdary inaugurated the newly established Chemistry, Biology, Zoology, and Physics laboratories at the Government Urdu Junior College at Kabela here on Monday. The labs were jointly sponsored by Sujana Foundation and Bhagyanagar Gas Limited at a total cost of Rs 12 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sujana Chowdary said that the education and medical sectors are being given top priority in the West Constituency. He stated that the establishment of these laboratories aims to enhance the scientific knowledge and practical learning of government junior college students. He urged students to make full use of the facilities and focus on their studies to achieve excellence.

Recalling his earlier visit to the college, the MLA said that Principal Hafiz Sheikh Ahmed had requested the setting up of science labs for students, and he was pleased to have fulfilled that request as part of his responsibility to improve educational infrastructure. He added that continuous efforts are being made to strengthen educational and healthcare systems in the constituency. MLA Sujana Chowdary also emphasised that students should sharpen their intellect and embrace innovation in line with rapid advancements in science and technology. On the occasion, he planted saplings in the college premises and thanked Karnati Rammohan Rao, former MD of Bhagyanagar Gas Limited, for his valuable cooperation.

College Principal Hafiz Sheikh Ahmed, lecturers Venkat, Rafiq, Sultana, Ramana, Rajeshwara Rao, former Corporator Abdul Khadar, and others participated in the programme.