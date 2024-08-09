MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy lays foundation for CC roads

Nellore: Nellore Rural TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of CC roads at 33rd division in Nellore rural mandal on Thursday.

Speaking the occasion, the MLA said that the government is keen on allotting more funds for the all-round development of Nellore Rural constituency. He said, “At the recent Assembly sessions, I brought several issues related to pending projects, drinking water problems, construction of roads, etc to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and he said to provide funds for the purpose in a phased manner.” The MLA said that politics should be confined to elections only as all parties should work together for the development of the constituency after elections.

Pointing out that YSRCP government, during its five-year rule, completely neglected development of Nellore Rural constituency, he claimed that now the TDP government is giving top priority to solve the problems in the constituency. He appealed to all political parties to cooperate in developing the rural constituency in all fronts. Party local leaders Karanam Manjula and others were present.