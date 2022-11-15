MLA Malladi Vishnu asks why JSP is silent over TDP failures on housing

Vijayawada (NTR District): State Planning Board vice-chairman and Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu wondered why Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan didn't questioned the TDP government's failure in constructing houses in the State. The JSP is levelling baseless allegations on Jagananna colonies, he stated.

Speaking to the media at n New Rajiv Nagar here on Monday, the MLA said the YSRCP government has spent Rs 56,103 crore for distribution of house sites to the poor in 71,811 acres of land across the State in the last three years.

Malladi Vishnu as part of 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme visited Rajiv Colony on Monday. He interacted with the locals and enquired about their problems. Later, speaking to the media MLA Vishnu said the government is spending hundreds of crores for development of infrastructure facilities in 17,000 Jagananna colonies.

Referring to Vijayawada central constituency, he said the government purchased land worth Rs 320 crore and distributed house site pattas to 30,000 poor people.

He alleged the previous TDP government had announced that it could not construct 10,000 houses in Vijayawada and a resolution was also passed in the VMC council in this regard.

Vishnu said TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu did not distribute house site pattas to the poor and ignored the construction of houses. He alleged there was large scale corruption in the TIDCO housing works. He said people would not tolerate if Jana Sena party level baseless allegations on the YSRCP government.

Vishnu said the Opposition parties are raising hue and cry on Jagananna colonies and stated that the government is developing infrastructure facilities like roads, street lighting and other facilities in the colonies.