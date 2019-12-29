MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi alleges scam in usage of Swachh Bharat funds in Kakinada

Kakinada: Rampachodavarm MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi alleged massive scam has took place in usage of Swachh Bharat funds by the Rural Water Scheme.

She made this allegation in a meeting DISHA (Development Initiative, Self-Reliance and Human Advancement) chaired by its president and Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha on Saturday.

When the members were discussing on irrigation projects issue, Mr Dhanalakshmi said lakhs of rupees of funds have been misused in Swachh Bharat Scheme and the officials and contractors submitted bills and withdrew the amounts without doing any work.

She said Swachh Bharat programme has not been implemented in complete manner and many irregularities were being reported in the scheme. She also said the community toilets were in worst condition due to lack of proper maintenance works.

She demanded that the government should conduct a detailed probe into the scheme and take severe action against erring officials and wrongdoers.

Superintendent engineer Gayatri said District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy ordered a probe as some irregularities noticed in implementation of some works. She said the people of agency were facing drinking water problem and the RWS was unable to meet drinking water needs of rural people.

Chairman Vanga Geetha instructed the officials to take action against erring officials and take steps for not repeating such incidents. Discussing on Panchayat Raj department works, Geetha instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for implementation of PMGSY, otherwise, the funds may be lapsed.

ATMA official said the Centre released Rs 50 lakh under the PMKSY in 2016-17 and the funds have been spent for organising Kisan Melas, excursion tours of farmers and training camps.

She said that if the Central government releases funds in this financial year, programmes would be taken up for the interest of farmers. District Medical and Health Officer B Satya Suseela requested the public representatives and higher officials to arrange a special ambulance for tribal people to bring them to district headquarters hospitals or corporate hospitals for treatment.

She said the ambulance was essential for pregnant women. Geetha and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat alleged that the DRDA officials have not communicated any government programmes to their notice.

They said that every information and meeting details should be sent to them without fail. Joint Collector 2 G Rajakumari and others were present on the occasion.