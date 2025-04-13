MLA slams Bhumana for false allegations on TTD Goshala

Anantapur: Madakasira MLA and TTD Board Member MS Raju vehemently denied former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s allegations of over 100 cow deaths at TTD Goshala.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Raju accused Bhumana and former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy of corruption during the YSRCP’s tenure, stating Bhumana’s claims were an insult to devotees worldwide.

Raju challenged Bhumana to visit Goshala and substantiate his claims, offering to resign from his MLA and TTD Board positions if even one death due to negligence was proven. He further questioned if Bhumana would retire from politics if his allegations were false, and asserted the photos given by Bhumana were not from TTD Goshala. Raju highlighted the satisfaction of recent Goshala visitors and the 24/7 care provided by 266 staff members.

Raju also accused Karunakar Reddy of misusing his position as TTD Chairman, including illegal ticket sales and involvement in red sanders smuggling. He criticised Karunakar’s sudden advocacy for Hindu dharma and Sanatana values as hypocritical. Further, Raju criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s alleged disregard for Hindu traditions, contrasting it with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to “cleanse” TTD’s administration.

Raju accused YSRCP leaders of inciting communal divisions and urged devotees to disregard their “false propaganda.” He confirmed a police complaint was being filed against Bhumana’s statements at Tirumala police station and questioned as to why Bhumana deleted his press conference video.