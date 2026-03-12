MLA slams YSRCP over Kadiri Rathotsavam issue

Anantapur: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad criticised the YSR Congress Party over the controversy surrounding the recent Kadiri Rathotsavam incident and accused its leaders of attempting to politicise a minor mishap.

Addressing a press conference in Anantapur on Wednesday, he said that five devotees sustained minor injuries during the Rathotsavam, but the situation was promptly handled and all the injured were receiving treatment at no cost. He assured that the temple authorities would extend full support to the victims, adding that if any person suffers permanent disability, a job would be provided in the temple.

MLA Prasad said temple rituals and chariot festivals follow long-standing traditions and customs, which is why the chariot pulling system continues in its traditional form. He alleged that some political leaders were trying to create controversy over a small incident to gain political mileage.

He questioned whether YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ever visited the Kadiri temple despite Pulivendula being located nearby. He also criticised remarks made by some leaders regarding temple practices and rituals.

Prasad further stated that temple streets would be widened to ensure the chariot to move smoothly during future festivals. He noted that this year’s Rathotsavam witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees.

Referring to the past political tensions in Kadiri, the MLA cautioned against attempts to malign the town’s reputation. He also clarified that there was no objection to inviting BJP leaders to local events.

Prasad urged Jagan Mohan Reddy to refrain from political controversies and instead cooperate for the development of the State.