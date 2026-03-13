MLA Srinivasulu directs engineers to prepare HLC estimates quickly

Anantapur: MLA Kalava Srinivasulu instructed HLC engineers to prepare and submit estimates for all pending works under the Tungabhadra High Level Canal (HLC) at the earliest. He issued the directions during a review meeting with irrigation engineers held at his camp office in Anantapur on Thursday.

The MLA said several sections of the upper main canal have become weak and require urgent repairs to prevent breaches or piping during the crop season, which could cause severe losses to farmers.

He also asked officials to prepare revised estimates for incomplete modernization works taken up in 2006 and to complete the remaining repair works worth ₹32 crore initiated last year at the earliest. Officials informed that revised estimates worth about ₹78 crore have been prepared for 13 works between the 105 km and 172 km stretches of the canal and will soon be submitted to the Chief Engineer.

They also said efforts are underway to ensure water supply to Sridharaghatta tank in Bommanahal mandal as promised by the Chief Minister.