MLA Vasupalli Ganesh holds Praja Darbar, addresses concerns of people

In this program, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar addressed the concerns raised by the people and took direct action to resolve their issues. He mentioned that he organizes five Prajadarbars every week in different wards of the southern constituency to ensure that he reaches out to as many people as possible.





He expressed his determination to provide both financial security and assistance with people's problems. MLA Vasupalli also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity given by Jagananna to raise the YCP flag in the south and pledged to make the most of it.



He also acknowledged and congratulated Konada Shivani, a student at Navodaya Junior College, for winning a gold medal in kickboxing. In addition, the temple executives requested the MLA to attend the Erukumamba Ammavari Utsavs at Sri Venkateswara Metta Allipuram Jatara and were joined by various local leaders and community members in this program.