Live
- TDP leader Bandaru Shravani meets Nara Lokesh as part of courtesy
- India reports 441 new Covid cases, no fresh deaths
- Sankranti celebrations held in Kaikaluru under auspices of Jana Sena party
- Jayaho BC program was organized at the Gurdwara Junction in the Visakha North Constituency
- Women bags cash prizes in Sankranti celebrations in Done
- TSRTC takes measures in view of heavy rush of passengers amid Sankranti
- Animal Welfare Board Issues Emergency Advisory to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Stop Cockfights, Prompted by PETA India Complaint
- K'taka govt issues orders to mention Belagavi in signages instead of Belgaum, Belagaova
- Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja recovered from Haryana canal 11 days after murder
- Vizianagaram TDP president says TDP will come to power in next elections
Just In
MLA Vasupalli Ganesh holds Praja Darbar, addresses concerns of people
In this program, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar addressed the concerns raised by the people and took direct action to resolve their issues. He mentioned...
In this program, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar addressed the concerns raised by the people and took direct action to resolve their issues. He mentioned that he organizes five Prajadarbars every week in different wards of the southern constituency to ensure that he reaches out to as many people as possible.
He expressed his determination to provide both financial security and assistance with people's problems. MLA Vasupalli also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity given by Jagananna to raise the YCP flag in the south and pledged to make the most of it.
He also acknowledged and congratulated Konada Shivani, a student at Navodaya Junior College, for winning a gold medal in kickboxing. In addition, the temple executives requested the MLA to attend the Erukumamba Ammavari Utsavs at Sri Venkateswara Metta Allipuram Jatara and were joined by various local leaders and community members in this program.