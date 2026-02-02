MLA welcomes allocation for capital

Guntur: MLA GV Anjaneyulu expressed happiness over the allocation of funds for Amaravati in the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27, presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking to the media in Vinukonda on Sunday, he said that the allocation of Rs 1,128.91 crore for the development of Amaravati would significantly contribute to the capital’s growth. He welcomed the allocation of Rs 800 crore for urban development, Rs 500.99 crore for rural roads, and Rs 155.32 crore for natural farming, calling them encouraging steps.

He stated that Amaravati, as the state capital, is the pride of the Telugu people and that the construction and development of the capital is possible only under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that while CM is working to develop Amaravati as the capital, attract investments from countries across the world, and create employment and livelihood opportunities for unemployed youth in the state, YS Jagan and YSRCP leaders are conspiring to destroy the “Amaravati Vision” out of lust for power.

He warned that those who conspire to obstruct the state’s development would have no future. He alleged that Jagan looted the state after people trusted him and gave him “one chance.”